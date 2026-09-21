Monday, September 21, 2026
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The project within Rainwood Industrial Park is slated for completion in April 2027.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestNebraska

Opus Breaks Ground on 272,076 SF Spec Industrial Development in Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Opus has broken ground on Rainwood Industrial, a 272,076-square-foot speculative industrial facility within Rainwood Industrial Park in Omaha. The project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 29 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 176 vehicle parking spaces. The building will accommodate up to six users. Opus is the developer and design-builder, and SVPA Architects is the architect. Denny Sciscoe of Lund Co. is marketing the project for lease. Completion is slated for April 2027. Rainwood Industrial Park is located less than two miles from I-680, less than 10 miles from I-80 and directly east of a Google data center.

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