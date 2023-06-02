Opus Breaks Ground on 289,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Merrillville, Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — The Opus Group has broken ground on a 289,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. The 37-acre project site is located one mile from I-65. The building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 30 dock doors, 239 auto parking stalls and 58 dedicated trailer parking stalls. Completion is slated for December. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Old National Bank is the construction lender. Ryan Klink and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the project for lease.