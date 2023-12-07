Opus Breaks Ground on 360,000 SF Spec Industrial Development in Alsip, Illinois

ALSIP, ILL. — The Opus Group has broken ground on Alsip Park 294, a two-building speculative industrial development totaling 360,000 square feet in the southern Chicago suburb of Alsip. Opus is completing the project in a joint venture with Principal Asset Management. Alsip Park 294 will feature immediate access to a full I-294 interchange and visibility from the interstate. Building A will total 190,935 square feet and feature a clear height of 32 feet, 18 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 169 auto parking stalls. Building B will total 169,064 square feet and feature a clear height of 32 feet, 18 dock doors and 138 auto parking stalls.

Both buildings have been designed to meet Green Globe certification. Examples of sustainable features include clerestory windows, storefront glazing, LED lighting, motion-activated bay lighting and drought-tolerant landscaping. All stone, precast walls, concrete and asphalt will be locally sourced. Completion is slated for August 2024. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Brian Kling and Jake Spinell of Colliers are marketing the buildings for lease.