Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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The new facility will be linked to the company’s existing property in Mount Pleasant.
DevelopmentIndustrialIowaMidwest

Opus Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF Advanced Manufacturing Facility for ContiTech in Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA — Opus has broken ground on an advanced manufacturing facility for ContiTech, a group sector of Continental, at its existing plant in Mount Pleasant within eastern Iowa. At more than 80,000 square feet, the new compounding center will integrate production, warehouse and office operations to support ContiTech’s hose and belt businesses while optimizing its North American mixing footprint.

The project will include a three-story, 17,472-square-foot mixing facility, an automated high-bay warehouse, shipping and receiving, bulk storage and a 4,250-square-foot office and lab space. The three-story mixing facility will support a specialized vertical manufacturing process in which raw materials are introduced on the upper level and move through advanced mixing lines to lower floors. Opus is the design-builder, Martin Gardner Architects is the architect and Raker Rhodes Engineering is the structural engineer. Completion is slated for June 2027.

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