Opus Breaks Ground on 847,475 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit for Hallmark in Liberty, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

The build-to-suit for Hallmark will be the first building at a new development known as Liberty Heartland Logistics Center.

LIBERTY, MO. — The Opus Group has broken ground on Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Liberty, a suburb just northwest of Kansas City. The first building is an 847,475-square-foot build-to-suit for Hallmark Cards Inc. The project will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 48 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 150 trailer parking spots and 450 vehicle parking spots. This will be Hallmark’s second distribution center in Liberty and will be situated less than one mile from its current facility. Completion is slated for February 2023, at which time Hallmark anticipates more than 1,200 full-time employees working between its two centers.

Opus also plans to build two additional speculative buildings at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center that will span 572,000 and 239,000 square feet. Opus is the developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and engineer. Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer are marketing Buildings B and C for sale or lease. The Missouri Department of Economic Development collaborated with project partners.