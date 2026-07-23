Opus Breaks Ground on 898,500 SF Canal Crossing Commerce Center in Suburban Columbus

CANAL WINCHESTER, OHIO — Opus has broken ground on Canal Crossing Commerce Center, an 898,500-square-foot, three-building speculative industrial facility on 72 acres in the Columbus suburb of Canal Winchester. The project site is three miles from I-270, five miles from Rickenbacker International Airport and 10 miles from downtown Columbus. The project is expected to create more than 400 jobs. Opus is investing more than $4 million in public infrastructure improvements, including allocating 9 acres to the Ohio Department of Transportation for the future US 33-Bixby Road interchange.

All three buildings are designed for flexibility to accommodate a single user or multiple tenants. Building A will be a 398,600-square-foot, cross-docked building with a clear height of 36 feet, 107 dock doors, 262 vehicle parking spaces and 114 trailer stalls. Building B will total 297,975 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet, 59 dock doors and 305 vehicle parking spaces. Building C will total 201,925 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet, 45 dock doors and 247 vehicle parking spaces. All three buildings will feature four drive-in doors and multiple speculative office spaces.

Opus is the developer and design-builder. Red Architecture is the architect, and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Jonathan Schuen and Michael Linder of Colliers are marketing the buildings for lease. Completion is slated for June 2027.