Thursday, July 23, 2026
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The three-building speculative industrial development in Canal Winchester is slated for completion in June 2027.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Opus Breaks Ground on 898,500 SF Canal Crossing Commerce Center in Suburban Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

CANAL WINCHESTER, OHIO — Opus has broken ground on Canal Crossing Commerce Center, an 898,500-square-foot, three-building speculative industrial facility on 72 acres in the Columbus suburb of Canal Winchester. The project site is three miles from I-270, five miles from Rickenbacker International Airport and 10 miles from downtown Columbus. The project is expected to create more than 400 jobs. Opus is investing more than $4 million in public infrastructure improvements, including allocating 9 acres to the Ohio Department of Transportation for the future US 33-Bixby Road interchange.

All three buildings are designed for flexibility to accommodate a single user or multiple tenants. Building A will be a 398,600-square-foot, cross-docked building with a clear height of 36 feet, 107 dock doors, 262 vehicle parking spaces and 114 trailer stalls. Building B will total 297,975 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet, 59 dock doors and 305 vehicle parking spaces. Building C will total 201,925 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet, 45 dock doors and 247 vehicle parking spaces. All three buildings will feature four drive-in doors and multiple speculative office spaces.

Opus is the developer and design-builder. Red Architecture is the architect, and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Jonathan Schuen and Michael Linder of Colliers are marketing the buildings for lease. Completion is slated for June 2027.

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