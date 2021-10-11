Opus Breaks Ground on Phase II of Swanwood Logistics Center in Ankeny, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

Phase II includes a 296,300-square-foot building.

ANKENY, IOWA — The Opus Group has broken ground on the second phase of Swanwood Logistics Center in Ankeny. Phase II will include a 296,300-square-foot speculative industrial building on 25 acres. Once complete, the building will feature 184 vehicle parking stalls, 24 dock doors, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 32 feet. Completion is slated for fall 2022. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Marcus Pitts and Austin Hedstrom of JLL are marketing the property for lease. This is the fifth building in the Ankeny submarket for Opus.