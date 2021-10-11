Opus Breaks Ground on Phase II of Swanwood Logistics Center in Ankeny, Iowa
ANKENY, IOWA — The Opus Group has broken ground on the second phase of Swanwood Logistics Center in Ankeny. Phase II will include a 296,300-square-foot speculative industrial building on 25 acres. Once complete, the building will feature 184 vehicle parking stalls, 24 dock doors, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 32 feet. Completion is slated for fall 2022. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Marcus Pitts and Austin Hedstrom of JLL are marketing the property for lease. This is the fifth building in the Ankeny submarket for Opus.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.