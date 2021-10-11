REBusinessOnline

Opus Breaks Ground on Phase II of Swanwood Logistics Center in Ankeny, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

Phase II includes a 296,300-square-foot building.

ANKENY, IOWA — The Opus Group has broken ground on the second phase of Swanwood Logistics Center in Ankeny. Phase II will include a 296,300-square-foot speculative industrial building on 25 acres. Once complete, the building will feature 184 vehicle parking stalls, 24 dock doors, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 32 feet. Completion is slated for fall 2022. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Marcus Pitts and Austin Hedstrom of JLL are marketing the property for lease. This is the fifth building in the Ankeny submarket for Opus.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews