Airport Corporate Center will total more than 270,000 square feet and is slated for completion in October.
Opus Breaks Ground on Two-Building Spec Industrial Development in Romulus, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

ROMULUS, MICH. — The Opus Group has broken ground on Airport Corporate Center, a two-building speculative industrial development in Romulus, about 16 miles west of Detroit. The two buildings will total more than 270,000 square feet and are being marketed for warehouse and distribution tenants with space needs between 40,000 and 270,000 square feet. The project is situated less than a mile from I-94 and less than three miles north of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Building A will total 100,456 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet, 12 dock doors, 91 auto parking spaces and 13 trailer parking stalls. Building B will total 170,088 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet, 22 dock doors, 115 auto parking spaces and 28 trailer parking stalls. Both buildings are slated for completion in October. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Sean Cavanaugh and Dave MacDonald of JLL are marketing the project for lease. Associated Bank provided construction financing.

