REBusinessOnline

Opus Buys 19.7-Acre Site in Metro Denver to Develop Two Spec Industrial Buildings

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

The-Ridge-Dove-Valley-CO

Slated for completion in May 2022, The Ridge at Dove Valley will feature a 102,877-square-foot and a 116,524-square-foot speculative industrial building.

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Opus Development Corp. has purchased a 19.7-acre land site at 7801 S. Fairway St. within the Dove Valley submarket of Centennial. Heirborn Partners sold the parcel for an undisclosed price.

Opus plans to develop The Ridge at Dover Valley, a two-building speculative industrial development, at the site. The 102,877-square-foot building will offer 26 dock positions, four drive-in doors and 210 parking stalls, while the 116,524-square-foot building will offer 26 dock positions, four drive-in doors and 250 parking stalls.

Both buildings will be Class A industrial facilities featuring extensive glass and architectural design elements. Completion is slated for May 2022.

Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and engineer of record for the property. Todd Witty and Daniel Close of CBRE are marketing the buildings for lease.

Rick Egitto of Avison Young represented the seller, while Witty represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews