Opus Buys 19.7-Acre Site in Metro Denver to Develop Two Spec Industrial Buildings

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Slated for completion in May 2022, The Ridge at Dove Valley will feature a 102,877-square-foot and a 116,524-square-foot speculative industrial building.

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Opus Development Corp. has purchased a 19.7-acre land site at 7801 S. Fairway St. within the Dove Valley submarket of Centennial. Heirborn Partners sold the parcel for an undisclosed price.

Opus plans to develop The Ridge at Dover Valley, a two-building speculative industrial development, at the site. The 102,877-square-foot building will offer 26 dock positions, four drive-in doors and 210 parking stalls, while the 116,524-square-foot building will offer 26 dock positions, four drive-in doors and 250 parking stalls.

Both buildings will be Class A industrial facilities featuring extensive glass and architectural design elements. Completion is slated for May 2022.

Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and engineer of record for the property. Todd Witty and Daniel Close of CBRE are marketing the buildings for lease.

Rick Egitto of Avison Young represented the seller, while Witty represented the buyer in the deal.