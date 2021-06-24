REBusinessOnline

Opus, Clarion Begin Development of Two Spec Industrial Buildings in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

MOUNT COMFORT, IND. — The Opus Group and Clarion Partners LLC have broken ground on two speculative industrial buildings at Point 70 Logistics Park in Mount Comfort, a northeast suburb of Indianapolis. Building A and Building B will span 802,907 square feet and 298,823 square feet, respectively. Building A will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 184 dock positions, 208 trailer stalls and 460 parking stalls. Building B will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 68 dock positions, 89 trailer stalls and 216 parking stalls. Completion of the buildings, which will sit on 88 acres, is slated for summer 2022. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Luke Wessell of Cushman & Wakefield will market the buildings for lease.

