Monday, August 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Opus Completes $12M Aquatic Center for Saint Thomas Academy, Visitation School in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINN. — Opus has completed the STA/Vis Michel Family Aquatic Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Mendota Heights. The $12 million facility on the campus of Saint Thomas Academy is home to the swim and dive teams of both Saint Thomas Academy and Visitation School, which collectively have more than 40 state swim and dive championships. Chip Michel is co-chair of the capital campaign for the facility and title donor, along with his wife Mary. The Michels contributed $6 million toward the project, representing the largest gift in the history of both schools. The aquatic center received more than 1,000 donors.

New Jersey-based Fabiano Designs designed the project, which involved the demolition of the previous pool in April 2024. The new 17,000-square-foot facility includes a 25-yard short course with competition pool with eight lanes, a diving board, bleacher seating for 350, an observation deck, exposed wood ceiling and new locker rooms.

The center will also serve local swim clubs and Catholic Athletic Association schools. During the school day, the pool will be used for curriculum-based initiatives.

You may also like

Office Tenants Sign Leases Totaling Nearly 60,000 SF...

Block & Co. Sells Two Retail Buildings in...

Partnership Receives Final Approval for $1B Mixed-Use Development...

Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 537,132 SF Spec...

LanCarte Commercial Negotiates Sale of 100-Acre Industrial Development...

Joint Venture Buys Manhattan Self-Storage Facility for $43.5M,...

Forman Capital Provides $20M Construction Loan for Redevelopment,...

Bank Hapoalim Provides $33M Construction Loan for Central...

Hackensack Meridian Opens 90,000 SF Healthcare Facility in...