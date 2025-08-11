Opus Completes $12M Aquatic Center for Saint Thomas Academy, Visitation School in Minnesota

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINN. — Opus has completed the STA/Vis Michel Family Aquatic Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Mendota Heights. The $12 million facility on the campus of Saint Thomas Academy is home to the swim and dive teams of both Saint Thomas Academy and Visitation School, which collectively have more than 40 state swim and dive championships. Chip Michel is co-chair of the capital campaign for the facility and title donor, along with his wife Mary. The Michels contributed $6 million toward the project, representing the largest gift in the history of both schools. The aquatic center received more than 1,000 donors.

New Jersey-based Fabiano Designs designed the project, which involved the demolition of the previous pool in April 2024. The new 17,000-square-foot facility includes a 25-yard short course with competition pool with eight lanes, a diving board, bleacher seating for 350, an observation deck, exposed wood ceiling and new locker rooms.

The center will also serve local swim clubs and Catholic Athletic Association schools. During the school day, the pool will be used for curriculum-based initiatives.