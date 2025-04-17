Opus Completes 131,578 SF Dayton Parkway Business Center in Minnesota

DAYTON, MINN. — Opus has completed Dayton Parkway Business Center in Dayton near I-94. The 131,578-square-foot speculative distribution and light manufacturing facility is located at 17800 Territorial Road. The project included tenant improvements for TurbinePROs, a field services provider for rotating equipment at power generation and process plants. TurbinePROs is the first tenant at Dayton Parkway Business Center and is leasing 87,597 square feet, including 12,000 square feet of office space. The new space replaces the company’s 30,000-square-foot home in Rogers. TurbinePROs is currently transitioning into its new location and will be fully operational by the end of the month.

Dayton Parkway Business Center’s remaining 43,091 square feet offers prospective tenants six dock doors, two drive-in doors, a clear height of 32 feet, 115 vehicle parking stalls and 14 trailer parking stalls. Opus was the developer, design-builder and architect. Dan Swartz and Austin Lovin of CBRE are marketing the remaining space for lease.