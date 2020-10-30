Opus Completes 218-Unit Apartment Building in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Vesi rises six stories and is situated along West River Parkway.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Opus Group has completed construction of Vesi, a 218-unit apartment building in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. The six-story property features a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse units. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, pool and spa, fitness room, library, dog wash and golf simulator. Opus served as developer, design-builder, architect and engineer. ESG Architects was the design architect and interior designer. Vesi is the fifth residential project for Opus in downtown Minneapolis since 2014. Monthly rents start at $1,610. Residents can now receive $500 off their first month of rent.