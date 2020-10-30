REBusinessOnline

Opus Completes 218-Unit Apartment Building in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Vesi rises six stories and is situated along West River Parkway.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Opus Group has completed construction of Vesi, a 218-unit apartment building in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. The six-story property features a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse units. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, pool and spa, fitness room, library, dog wash and golf simulator. Opus served as developer, design-builder, architect and engineer. ESG Architects was the design architect and interior designer. Vesi is the fifth residential project for Opus in downtown Minneapolis since 2014. Monthly rents start at $1,610. Residents can now receive $500 off their first month of rent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  