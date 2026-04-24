Opus Completes 52,172 SF Build-to-Suit Facility for Elgin Recycling in Gilberts, Illinois

GILBERTS, ILL. — Opus has completed construction on a 52,174-square-foot build-to-suit facility for Elgin Recycling at 58 Center Drive in Gilberts, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. Situated in the Turnberry Lakes Business Park, the facility is blocks away from Elgin Recycling’s headquarters and serves as one of its four Chicago-area recycling scrap yards. Elgin Recycling is a family-owned operation that processes ferrous and non-ferrous metals, exotic alloys and electronics.

The new Gilberts location processes recycled electronics from public drop-off facilities, breaking them down into components that are transported to downstream recyclers. The facility, which will be fully operational in July, features a clear height of 28 feet, six dock doors, two drive-in doors and up to 58 vehicle parking stalls. Opus served as the design-builder and worked in partnership with Architects Plus Design Studio PLLC, Structural Enginuity Inc. and Spaceco.