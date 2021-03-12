Opus Completes 75 Logistics Center in Middletown, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Located near I-75, the project is fully leased to Cintas and DHL.

MIDDLETOWN, OHIO — The Opus Group has completed 75 Logistics Center, a 612,589-square-foot speculative warehouse in Middletown, about 32 miles north of Cincinnati. Corporate apparel brand Cintas and global logistics company DHL have fully leased the building. In addition to convenient access to I-75, the project features a clear height of 36 feet, 40 dock doors and 79 trailer positions. Opus served as developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Opus also served as interior designer for the tenant improvements. The project was a joint venture with Founders Properties.