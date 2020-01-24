Opus Completes Edison District Project in Overland Park, Kansas

Edison District features four floors of office space as well as a first-floor food hall.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — The Opus Group has completed construction of the Edison District, a 125,000-square-foot retail and office development in downtown Overland Park. Located on the southwest corner of Marty and 80th streets, the five-story building offers shared office space managed by Edison Spaces on the second floor. The third through fifth floors will feature speculative office space. The project is also home to Strang Hall, a food hall with seven chef-driven concepts. Adjacent to the building is a skyway-connected parking garage with more than 400 stalls, 24 of which will remain available to the public. The project is also home to an outdoor activity plaza for hosting local events.

Tim Barton and Matt Druten own Edison District. In addition to serving as developer of the project, Opus was the design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Michael Hsu Architects provided interior design and furniture selection services for Strang Hall. Wiegmann Associates served as mechanical contractor and installed a high-efficiency HVAC system. AREA Real Estate Advisors is marketing the speculative office and retail spaces for lease.