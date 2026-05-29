Opus Completes Gerdin Fieldhouse at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa

DECORAH, IOWA — Opus has completed the Gerdin Fieldhouse for Athletics and Wellness at Luther College in Decorah, a city in northeast Iowa. Built in 1963, Luther’s 200,000-square-foot Regents Center had long housed the Luther Norse athletic teams. The facility required both a renovation and a 15,787-square-foot expansion. An historic $10 million gift from Michael and Nicole Gerdin and the Gerdin Charitable Foundation helped make the project possible.

Work on the Gerdin Fieldhouse began in August 2024 and included the construction of a new 5,787-square-foot public lobby on the property’s north end that includes a new concession stand, restrooms and a Hall of Fame space. Opus also built a new 10,200-square-foot wrestling training complex and completed extensive renovations to the existing basketball and volleyball arena. Athlete training and rehab facilities, locker rooms and meeting and study spaces for all 21 Norse athletic teams were also updated. Opus served as design-builder and worked in partnership with RDG Planning & Design.