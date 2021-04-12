Opus Completes Headquarters Building for WEN Power Tools in West Dundee, Illinois

The 180,623-square-foot facility is situated within Oakview Corporate Park.

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — The Opus Group has completed the headquarters for WEN Power Tools in West Dundee, a far northwest Chicago suburb. The 180,623-square-foot build-to-suit features 4,000 square feet of office space, a 1,900-square-foot showroom, 21 dock doors, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 32 feet. Additionally, there is a 2,000-square-foot office buildout on the north side of the building that WEN will lease out on a short-term basis. WEN consolidated its three local facilities and workforce to streamline warehouse and distribution operations at the new headquarters. Opus provided development services and also served as design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. This is the eighth project that Opus has completed in Oakview Corporate Park.