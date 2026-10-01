Opus Completes Lease-Up of 1.6 MSF Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Missouri

LIBERTY, MO. — Opus has completed the lease-up of Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty. Opus developed and built the three-building, 1.6 million-square-foot industrial park. Recent leasing activity includes Wagner Logistics, a third-party logistics provider that leased 317,000 square feet in Building B, and Dakota Bodies, a custom utility and service truck manufacturer that leased 173,000 square feet in Building C.

Opus developed Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in two phases. The first phase included an 847,475-square-foot build-to-suit distribution center for Hallmark, which began operations in the facility in March 2023. The second phase added two speculative buildings totaling 812,000 square feet. TAB USA, an international manufacturer of industrial batteries, began leasing 66,700 square feet in Building C in April 2024. Animal Health International, a global distributor of animal health products, began leasing 255,000 square feet in Building B in April 2025.

Liberty Heartland Logistics Center is a joint venture between Opus and Washington Capital Management. Opus was the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer of record on the shell buildings and handled the tenant improvement construction for TAB USA, Animal Health and Dakota Bodies. Michael VanBuskirk, Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer marketed the buildings for lease.