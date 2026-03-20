Opus Completes Lease-Up of 408,176 SF Industrial Building in North Aurora, Illinois

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — Opus has completed the lease-up of Building C at Tollway Corporate Center in North Aurora. US Elogistics Service Corp. (CIRRO Fulfillment | Global Fulfillment Solution) has leased the entire building. With this commitment, the three-building, 1.1 million-square-foot speculative development is now fully leased. The tenant, a global e-commerce logistics and fulfillment provider, took occupancy late last month.

Developed and built by Opus in a joint venture with Principal Asset Management, Tollway Corporate Center was delivered in phases. The first two buildings were preleased prior to their completion in December 2022. Soligent Distribution and Karat Packaging occupy Building A, while Ryder Integrated Logistics occupies Building B. Building C, which was completed in December 2023, features a clear height of 36 feet, 55 dock doors, four drive-in doors, trailer parking and a 3,000-square-fot speculative office.

Opus served as developer, design-builder and architect. Brian Kling and Reed Adler of Colliers, along with Dan Leahy and Packy Doyle of NAI Hiffman, marketed and leased the development.