Opus Completes Two-Building Winchester Logistics Park Near Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Kenco Logistics Group will occupy 197,465 square feet of a 258,000-square-foot building. The other building spans 556,000 square feet.

CANAL WINCHESTER, OHIO — The Opus Group has completed Winchester Logistics Park, a two-building speculative industrial project in Canal Winchester, about 15 miles southeast of Columbus. The first building spans 258,000 square feet while the other is 556,000 square feet. Kenco Logistics Group is the first tenant and will occupy 197,465 square feet of the smaller building. Opus served as developer, design-builder, architect and engineer. First National Bank of Omaha provided project financing. Brian Marsh and Dan Wendorf of JLL are marketing the remaining square footage for lease.