Opus Development Co. Acquires 18-Acre Site in Tempe for Spec Industrial Project

Located at 1320 and 1330 W. Warner Road in Tempe, Ariz., the two-building project will feature 197,000 square feet of speculative industrial space.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Opus Development Co. has purchased an 18-acre development site at 1320 and 1330 W. Warner Road in Tempe. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $9.3 million.

Opus plans to develop a two-building, 197,000-square-foot speculative industrial project. Construction is slated to begin in first-quarter 2022.

Brian Ackerman and Connor Clark of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Additionally, Opus has engaged JLL to handle leasing of the new property.

