Opus Development Receives $67M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Denver

DENVER — Opus Development Co., along with an Ares Real Estate fund, has received a $67 million, three-year construction take-out loan from a national balance sheet lender for the refinancing of Kalaco, a 280-unit apartment property in Denver. Kristian Lichtenfels, Eric Tupler and Ellie Savage of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team secured the financing for the borrower.

Delivered in August 2024, the six-story building features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 752 square feet. Units offer stainless steel appliances, luxe plank flooring, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, private patios and balconies. Community amenities include a 233-space parking garage, resort-style sundeck with pool and spa, fire pits and grilling stations, courtyard with lawns games, pet spa, outdoor dog run, two-level fitness center with yoga studio, coworking lounge, social lounge, game area, top-floor lounge/speakeasy, EV charging stations and bicycle storage/repair spaces.

Kalaco is situated on 1.9 acres at 1010 W. Colfax Ave.