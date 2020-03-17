REBusinessOnline

Opus Group Acquires Land Parcel for 277-Unit Multifamily Development in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

DENVER — The Opus Group has purchased a 1.65-acre land parcel at 19th and Clay streets in Denver for the development of an apartment property. The Nichols Partnership sold the property for an undisclosed price.

The vacant lot and parking garage are located adjacent to the Broncos stadium redevelopment in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. The current plans for the multifamily property include a 12-story building offering 277 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, averaging 763 square feet, and three levels of structured parking with 288 parking spaces. Planned amenities include premium finishes and unobstructed mountain and city views.

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Multifamily arranged the sale, construction financing and joint venture equity for the project’s development. Chris Cowan, Bryon Stevenson and Mackenzie Walker of NKF Multifamily handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business