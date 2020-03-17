Opus Group Acquires Land Parcel for 277-Unit Multifamily Development in Denver

DENVER — The Opus Group has purchased a 1.65-acre land parcel at 19th and Clay streets in Denver for the development of an apartment property. The Nichols Partnership sold the property for an undisclosed price.

The vacant lot and parking garage are located adjacent to the Broncos stadium redevelopment in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. The current plans for the multifamily property include a 12-story building offering 277 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, averaging 763 square feet, and three levels of structured parking with 288 parking spaces. Planned amenities include premium finishes and unobstructed mountain and city views.

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Multifamily arranged the sale, construction financing and joint venture equity for the project’s development. Chris Cowan, Bryon Stevenson and Mackenzie Walker of NKF Multifamily handled the transaction.