Thursday, March 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Huntersville Commerce Center is situated within the Park at Huntersville, a master-planned development in metro Charlotte.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Speculative Industrial Facility in Huntersville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Opus Group has broken ground on Huntersville Commerce Center, a 131,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility located at 13601 Reese Blvd. in Huntersville, about 12 miles north of Charlotte via I-77. The 11-acre project is situated within the Park at Huntersville, a master-planned development that houses tenants including Daumar, Atom Power, NSI Industries and Oelikon.

Slated for delivery in the fourth quarter, Huntersville Commerce Center will feature 13 dock doors (expandable to 26), two drive-in doors, 32-foot clear heights, 11 trailer parking stalls and 130 auto parking stalls. The Opus Group is the developer, general contractor, architect and structural engineer of record on the project. Orsborn Engineering Group PA is serving as civil engineer.

Justin Smith and Rob Speir of Colliers’ Charlotte office are marketing Huntersville Commerce Center for lease.

You may also like

EQT Exeter Acquires New Industrial Building Leased to...

H-E-B to Open 55,000 SF Joe V’s Smart...

BHI Provides $50M Construction Loan for Residential Tower...

LeCesse Development Completes 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Malta,...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $49.5M Agency Refinancing for...

DigitalBridge Signs 79,141 SF Corporate Headquarters Lease at...

Bowlero Opens 30,000 SF Lucky Strike Bowling Alley...

CBRE Negotiates 16,750 SF Industrial Lease in Thornwood,...

A.J. Brown Completes Construction of Indoor Padel, Pickleball...