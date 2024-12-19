Opus Group Breaks Ground on 250,829 SF Spec Industrial Building Near Columbus, Ohio

MARYSVILLE, OHIO — The Opus Group has broken ground on a 250,829-square-foot speculative industrial building in the Columbus suburb of Marysville. The project marks the only spec industrial development getting underway in central Ohio moving into the first quarter of 2025, according to Opus.

Named 33 Commerce Center, the property is designed for manufacturing and light assembly uses. The building will offer four storefronts, each with clerestory glass entries. Additional building features include a 3,870-square-foot office space, clear height of 32 feet, interior and exterior LED lighting, 155 vehicle parking spaces, 24 equipped docks, four drive-in dock doors and room for future trailer parking. The development is part of 33 Innovation Park, which features a new utility infrastructure with high-capacity fiber optics. Completion is slated for August 2025.

Opus is the developer, design-builder and architect of record for the project. AST Engineering is the structural engineer. Mike Spencer and Todd Spencer of Lee & Associates are marketing the project for lease.