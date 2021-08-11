Opus Group Breaks Ground on 282,108 SF Second Phase of Industrial Development in Thornton, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Industrial, Western

THORNTON, COLO. — The Opus Group has broken ground on two speculative industrial buildings in Thornton, 10 miles north of Denver. The buildings, totaling 282,108 square feet, are the second phase of North Washington Commerce Center. The multi-tenant park offers a variety of sizes, clear heights and loading options.

The 163,686-square-foot building will offer 35 dock positions, 270 parking stalls, 15 trailer parking spots and four drive-in doors. The 118,422-square-foot building will offer 28 dock positions, 196 parking stalls and four drive-in doors. Opus is the design-builder, architect and project developer. Both buildings are slated for completion in January 2022.