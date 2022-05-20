REBusinessOnline

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 302,300 SF Spec Industrial Building in Council Bluffs, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

Named River Road Logistics, the project is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — The Opus Group has broken ground on River Road Logistics, a 302,300-square-foot speculative industrial building in Council Bluffs. Located at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and River Road, the development will feature 34 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 50 dedicated trailer parking stalls, 225 car parking stalls and a clear height of 32 feet. More than half of the building has been preleased. The facility is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023, and Opus plans to build a second building at the site. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Matt Hasenjager and Denny Sciscoe of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. are marketing the space for lease.

