Opus Group Breaks Ground on Industrial Build-to-Suit for WEN Power Tools in West Dundee, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

WEN Power Tools will occupy this 180,623-square-foot building within Oakview Corporate Park.

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — The Opus Group has broken ground on an industrial build-to-suit for WEN Power Tools in West Dundee, a far northwest Chicago suburb. WEN, which is owned by Great Lakes Technologies, will relocate its headquarters to the 180,623-square-foot building within Oakview Corporate Park. The project will feature a 1,900-square-foot showroom, 4,000 square feet of office space, 21 truck dock doors, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 32 feet. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Eric Chang of U.S. Asia Investment Group LLC represented WEN while Noel Liston of Darwin Realty represented Opus. Completion is slated for March 2021.

