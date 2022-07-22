REBusinessOnline

Opus Group Buys Development Site Near Denver International Airport for 3.9 MSF Sun Empire Industrial Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Aurora, Colo., Sun Empire will offer up to 3.9 million square feet of industrial space. (Rendering credit: The Opus Group)

AURORA, COLO. — The Opus Group has purchased 316 acres of undeveloped land between Interstate 70 and Denver International Airport in Aurora for $49.7 million. Opus, in partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors, plan to develop Sun Empire, a 3.9 million-square-foot industrial park, on the site.

Todd Witty and Daniel Close of CBRE represented Opus in the acquisition and will market the project for lease, sale and built-to-suit development. Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jessica Osstermick of CBRE advised on the capital raise, helping to source Principal Real Estate Investors as the joint-venture partner.

Construction of the first phase of Sun Empire is scheduled to begin in third-quarter 2022. The first phase will include two Class A buildings sized 624,094 square feet and 204,859 square feet.

The later phases of construction will be influenced by tenant requirements. The park can accommodate building sizes ranging from 200,000 square feet to 1 million square feet. Each building is slated to include substantial trailer parking, as well as dock and drive-in loading.

The site is located at East 56th Avenue and Harvest Road, a five-minute drive to Denver International Airport and approximately 25 minutes from downtown Denver.

