The Helmsman in downtown Savannah is fully leased to both students of Savannah College of Art and Design and non-students.
Opus Group Delivers 104-Unit Helmsman Apartments in Downtown Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — The Opus Group has delivered The Helmsman, a 104-unit, five-story apartment building located at 645 E. Broughton St. in downtown Savannah. Situated near the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the boutique community features studios, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, all with private bathrooms for each bedroom. All units are fully furnished, and select apartments have balconies.

Amenities include an art studio, private and group study areas, resident lounge, clubroom, spa with sauna and relaxation room, fitness center, outdoor pool, outdoor dining area with grills, outdoor entertainment area, indoor secure bike storage, bike maintenance room and covered parking.

Opus recently completed the lease-up of The Helmsman to both SCAD students and non-student renters.

The project team included development partner Atlantic American Partners, construction lender Huntington Bank, architect of record Myefski Architects, general contractor Rabren General Contractors, civil engineer Thomas & Hutton, structural engineer LBYD and interior designer Creative License International.

