Opus Group Opens 335-Unit Melody on Main Apartments in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — The Opus Group has begun leasing the multifamily component of Melody on Main in Mesa.

The mixed-use project includes 335 apartment units consisting of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, bocce ball court and a dog park and spa. Melody on Main also includes 20,000 square feet of retail space. Two of five buildings in the community are now open.

Melody on Main is scheduled to be fully complete in March 2024. Griffin Capital Co. was a co-developer on the project. MT Builders is the general contractor, and P.B. Bell is providing property management services.

Melody on Main is one of 12 communities that Griffin Capital Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund II is developing, which will comprise 4,096 units with an estimated total project cost of approximately $1.3 billion.