Thursday, May 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The multifamily component of Melody on Main in Mesa, Arizona, features 335 units.
ArizonaDevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilyWestern

Opus Group Opens 335-Unit Melody on Main Apartments in Mesa, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

MESA, ARIZ. — The Opus Group has begun leasing the multifamily component of Melody on Main in Mesa. 

The mixed-use project includes 335 apartment units consisting of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, bocce ball court and a dog park and spa. Melody on Main also includes 20,000 square feet of retail space. Two of five buildings in the community are now open. 

Melody on Main is scheduled to be fully complete in March 2024. Griffin Capital Co. was a co-developer on the project. MT Builders is the general contractor, and P.B. Bell is providing property management services. 

Melody on Main is one of 12 communities that Griffin Capital Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund II is developing, which will comprise 4,096 units with an estimated total project cost of approximately $1.3 billion.

You may also like

Naked Wardrobe Acquires 90,371 SF Office Property Calabasas,...

Hanley Negotiates $1.9M Sale of Dutch Bros. Coffee-Leased...

Colliers Merges with IPG in Utah

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $81.7M in Financing for...

Grandview North Receives $57M in Construction Financing for...

Alton Industries Buys 19-Acre Plot in Henderson, Nevada...

Gantry Arranges $5M Acquisition Loan for Phoenix Office...

NAI Capital Brokers $3.5M Sale of Lakeview Professional...

New Stanford Research Park Office Building in Palo...