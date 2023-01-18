Opus Group Sells 197,000 SF Warner Commerce Center in Tempe, Arizona to Barings for $42.4M

Warner Commerce Center in Tempe, Ariz., features two 98,500-square-foot industrial buildings that are suitable for multiple tenants.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — The Opus Group has completed the disposition of Warner Commerce Center, a newly built industrial project situated on an 18-acre infill site in Tempe. Barings acquired the asset for $42.4 million.

Located at 1300 and 1330 W. Warner Road, the site was formerly an office building. Opus completed a speculative redevelopment of the property, transforming it into a 197,000-square-foot manufacturing, distribution or last-mile distribution facility.

Warner Commerce Center consists of two 98,500-square-foot buildings each suitable for multiple tenants. The buildings feature 32-foot clear heights and a combined total of 40 rear-load dock doors, four drive-in doors, 64 dedicated trailer parking stalls and 392 vehicle parking stalls.

Will Strong, Phil Haenel, Kirk Kuller, Molly Hunt, Cal Conway, Stephanie Saccente, Micki Strain and Foster Bundy of Cushman & Wakefield’s Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West team represented the seller in the transaction.