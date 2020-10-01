REBusinessOnline

Opus Opens 254-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Kansas City’s Westport Neighborhood

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Westley on Broadway rises six stories and features 10,000 square feet of retail space.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Opus Group has completed Westley on Broadway, a 254-unit luxury apartment complex in Kansas City’s historic Westport neighborhood. Located at the corner of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard, the six-story project features three levels of underground parking and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Floor plans vary from studios to two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, podcast lab, fitness center, pet spa, coworking spaces and onsite storage. Many of the existing buildings in Westport date back to the late 19th century and feature red brick. Opus selected a blend of red brick to complement the building’s surroundings. Opus served as developer, design-builder, interior designer and structural engineer. Monthly rents start at $1,139 for studios.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  