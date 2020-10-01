Opus Opens 254-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Kansas City’s Westport Neighborhood

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Westley on Broadway rises six stories and features 10,000 square feet of retail space.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Opus Group has completed Westley on Broadway, a 254-unit luxury apartment complex in Kansas City’s historic Westport neighborhood. Located at the corner of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard, the six-story project features three levels of underground parking and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Floor plans vary from studios to two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, podcast lab, fitness center, pet spa, coworking spaces and onsite storage. Many of the existing buildings in Westport date back to the late 19th century and feature red brick. Opus selected a blend of red brick to complement the building’s surroundings. Opus served as developer, design-builder, interior designer and structural engineer. Monthly rents start at $1,139 for studios.