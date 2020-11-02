Opus, Principal Real Estate Investors Open 352-Unit Multifamily Community in Peoria, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located at 16601 N. 75th Ave. in Peoria, Ariz., Paradise @ P83 features 352 smart-technology apartments, a heated swimming pool and spa and a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse and leasing office.

PEORIA, ARIZ. — The Opus Group, in joint venture partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors, has opened Paradise @ P83, an apartment property located at 16601 N. 75th Ave. in Peoria.

Situated within the P83 Entertainment District, Paradise @ P83 features 352 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 640 square feet to 1,445 square feet. Apartments include smart door locks, thermostats and lights. Additionally, each unit features natural stone countertops with a subway tile backsplash; gourmet kitchen islands; stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances; walk-in closets with built-in shelving and storage; full-sized washers/dryers; and a personal patio or balcony, as well as covered parking.

Community amenities include a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse and leasing center with an upscale kitchen, Starbucks Coffee bar and lounge areas with televisions and games. Other amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa; large courtyard with patio dining and grilling stations; business center with coworking space; community dog park and pet spa; and 24-hour, 2,000-square-foot fitness center and spin studio. The property also offers a package locker system, valet trash, electric vehicle charging stations and a shaded playground.

P.B. Bell manages the 330,000-square-foot development that consists of three- and four-story buildings.