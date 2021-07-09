REBusinessOnline

Opus to Build 35,600 SF Industrial Expansion for North Star Sheets Near St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

North Star Sheets currently occupies 168,000 square feet within Southeast Industrial Park in Cottage Grove.

COTTAGE GROVE, MINN. — The Opus Group will build a 35,600-square-foot expansion for North Star Sheets at Southeast Industrial Park in Cottage Grove, about 10 miles south of St. Paul. North Star Sheets, a producer of corrugated paper products for manufacturing needs, currently occupies a 168,000-square-foot building on 16 acres. The company will use the expansion to increase capacity and add another rail spur to enhance its rail service infrastructure. Opus will serve as developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Hillcrest Development LLLP owns Southeast Industrial Park. Eric Rossbach and Andy Heieie of Colliers International are the leasing agents for the property.

