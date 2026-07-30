Opus Underway on Construction of 133,670 SF Des Moines Christian School in Urbandale, Iowa

URBANDALE, IOWA — Opus is under construction on a new dedicated high school for Des Moines Christian School in the suburb of Urbandale. The 133,670-square-foot facility will be located at 4300 136th St. on 104 acres that the school purchased in 2024 via a gift. Des Moines Christian School currently serves 1,500 students in grades Pre-K through 12 on its 26-acre Urbandale campus.

The new high school, being built one mile away, will include a two-story academic wing with 24 classrooms and three labs, including dedicated STEM spaces; a gymnasium with a regulation collegiate-sized basketball court and bleacher seating for more than 2,000 fans; dedicated spaces for wellness, fine arts and student activities; a common space with electric fireplace; a student-led coffee shop; and outdoor learning and dining spaces. Opus is serving as construction manager and is working with SVPA Architects.