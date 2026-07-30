Thursday, July 30, 2026
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The new high school is being built one mile away from the existing campus.
DevelopmentIowaMidwest

Opus Underway on Construction of 133,670 SF Des Moines Christian School in Urbandale, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

URBANDALE, IOWA — Opus is under construction on a new dedicated high school for Des Moines Christian School in the suburb of Urbandale. The 133,670-square-foot facility will be located at 4300 136th St. on 104 acres that the school purchased in 2024 via a gift. Des Moines Christian School currently serves 1,500 students in grades Pre-K through 12 on its 26-acre Urbandale campus.

The new high school, being built one mile away, will include a two-story academic wing with 24 classrooms and three labs, including dedicated STEM spaces; a gymnasium with a regulation collegiate-sized basketball court and bleacher seating for more than 2,000 fans; dedicated spaces for wellness, fine arts and student activities; a common space with electric fireplace; a student-led coffee shop; and outdoor learning and dining spaces. Opus is serving as construction manager and is working with SVPA Architects.

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