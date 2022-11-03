REBusinessOnline

Oracle Aviation Breaks Ground on New Aviation Center at Sioux Gateway Airport in Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest, Office

The 40,000-square-foot facility will include hangar space, training classrooms and office space.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Omaha-based Oracle Aviation has broken ground on a new aviation center at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City. The 40,000-square-foot facility will include hangar space, training classrooms and office space. The project received a $1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration as well as additional funding from the City of Sioux City, The Siouxland Initiative, Morningside University and Western Iowa Tech. Both Morningside University and Western Iowa Tech will now offer degrees in aviation fields. A timeline for construction was not provided.

