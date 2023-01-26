Oracle Expands Footprint to 100,000 SF at Radius Office Building in Nashville’s Gulch District

Oracle is expanding from 31,580 square feet to 100,000 square feet at Radius, a nine-story office building in Nashville's Gulch district.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Tech giant Oracle has expanded its footprint at Radius, a nine-story office building located at 601 11th Ave. N in Nashville’s Gulch district. The company is expanding its footprint from 31,580 square feet to 100,000 square feet. Rubicon Equities, the landlord of Radius, also recently signed a new lease with CoreTrust, a locally based commercial sourcing agency. The company leased the entire seventh floor, totaling 31,580 square feet. In addition to offices, Radius features a fitness center with lockers and showers, café, onsite security, rooftop terrace, 18,500 square feet of ground-level retail space and a parking garage with 900 spaces. Stream Realty Partners is the property manager for the building and shares the leasing assignment with Sandeema Co. There is currently 125,000 square feet of space available for lease.