Oracle Signs 35,000 SF Office Lease at Spectrum Building in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Austin-based Oracle has signed a 35,000-square-foot office lease at The Spectrum Building, a 10-stoy property in San Antonio. About 260 employees will work in the space, which features glass-walled conference and breakout rooms and multiple kitchens and coffee bars. Kacie Skeen of Hartman Income REIT Management represented the landlord in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Oracle was also self-represented.