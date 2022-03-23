REBusinessOnline

Oracle Signs Full-Floor Office Lease in Nashville’s Gulch District

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

Radius

Oracle will occupy the fourth floor of the Radius building.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Oracle, an Austin-based computer technology corporation, will lease space at Radius, a 265,564-square-foot office building in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood. The tech company will use the office space as its new regional headquarters campus in Davidson County. Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners, which handles the building’s leasing and property management, and Sandeema Co. represented Oracle in the lease transaction.

Radius, which previously was known as the Lifeway Plaza, is a nine-story building with six full-floor office spaces averaging 31,580 square feet that are available for lease. Oracle will occupy the fourth floor of the building. The building offers resort-style fitness facilities with lockers and showers, a tenant lounge, outdoor terrace, onsite security, café with grab-and-go items and ample parking. Located at 601 11th Ave. N., the office building is located 9.9 miles from Nashville International Airport and 2.5 miles from Belmont University.

