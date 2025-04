CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Dr. Joseph Allamat, an oral surgeon who operates his business under the company name Oral Surgery Partners, has signed an 11-year lease for 4,930 square feet at 15870 19 Mile Road in Clinton Township. The lease marks the doctor’s second oral surgery center in Macomb County. Andrew Boncore Sr. of Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the undisclosed landlord. Emil Cherkasov of Forward Commercial represented the tenant.