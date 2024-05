SOUTH LYON, MICH. — Orangetheory Fitness has signed a 2,800-square-foot retail lease at Brookdale Square in South Lyon, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The shopping center is located near the intersection of 9 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Beztak Properties. There are still a few vacancies left at the center.