Orbis Real Estate Partners Divests of Two Industrial Projects in Inland Empire for $140M

EASTVALE AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIF. — Orbis Real Estate Partners has completed the sales of two industrial projects totaling 88.5 acres and approximately $140 million in the Inland Empire.

Reno, Nev.-based Dermody Properties acquired The Homestead, a 47-acre logistics park in Eastvale. Orbis redeveloped an existing dairy into a six-building, Class A logistics campus. The buildings range from 48,315 square feet to 501,649 square feet and offer concrete tilt-up construction; 40-foot minimum clearance heights in the larger buildings; large, secured truck courts; ample parking with excess approved trailer stalls; and dock-high and grade-level loading for each building.

Additionally, Orbis sold Riverside Logistics Center in Riverside County to Denver-based Black Creek Group. Situated on 41.5 acres, the logistics center features 938,685 square feet of industrial space.

Bill Heim of Lee & Associates, along with Barbara Perrier, Eric Cox and Darla Longo of CBRE, represented Orbis Real Estate Partners in the transactions.