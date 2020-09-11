REBusinessOnline

Orchard Apartments Acquires 20-Unit Parkwood Apartments in Metro Salt Lake City

Parkwood Apartments in Ogden, Utah, features 20 Section 8 housing apartments.

OGDEN, UTAH — Chicago-based Orchard Apartments has purchased Parkwood Apartments, a multifamily property located at 120 Dan St. in Ogden. Crapse Building One sold the property for close to the $3.3 million list price.

Vicente Cantua of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

Parkwood Apartments features 20 two-bedroom units, 15 of which are two-bedroom/two-bath layouts and five are two-bedroom/one-bath floor plans. The property is 100 percent Section 8 housing with a 20-year Housing Assistance Payments contract that renewed in June.

