Orchard Technologies Signs 107,443 SF Office Lease at 195 Broadway in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Real estate services firm Orchard Technologies Inc. has signed a 107,443-square-foot office lease at 195 Broadway, a 29-story building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Orchard will occupy part of the 24th floor, as well as the entire 25th and 26th floors of the 1.1 million-square-foot tower, which formerly housed the world headquarters of AT&T and is thus known locally as The Telegraph Building. Peter Trivelas and Gary Ceder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy of the space early next year, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener represented the landlord, L&L Holding Co., on an internal basis.

