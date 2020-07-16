Orchestra Partners Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Mercantile on Morris will feature 47 residential units and 14,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as a pedestrian thoroughfare with storefronts connecting First Avenue North and Morris Avenue in downtown Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Orchestra Partners has broken ground on Mercantile on Morris, a mixed-use project in downtown Birmingham. Located at 2212 Morris Ave., the property will feature 47 residential units and 14,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as a pedestrian thoroughfare with storefronts connecting First Avenue North and Morris Avenue. Birmingham-based Retail Specialists is handling the commercial leasing effort, which includes spaces ranging from 500 to 1,800 square feet. There is also a 2,100-square-foot space available on the second floor for a restaurant anchor. Orchestra Partners expects to complete Mercantile on Morris in November.