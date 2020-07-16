REBusinessOnline

Orchestra Partners Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Mercantile on Morris will feature 47 residential units and 14,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as a pedestrian thoroughfare with storefronts connecting First Avenue North and Morris Avenue in downtown Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Orchestra Partners has broken ground on Mercantile on Morris, a mixed-use project in downtown Birmingham. Located at 2212 Morris Ave., the property will feature 47 residential units and 14,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as a pedestrian thoroughfare with storefronts connecting First Avenue North and Morris Avenue. Birmingham-based Retail Specialists is handling the commercial leasing effort, which includes spaces ranging from 500 to 1,800 square feet. There is also a 2,100-square-foot space available on the second floor for a restaurant anchor. Orchestra Partners expects to complete Mercantile on Morris in November.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  