Oregon Transfer Co. Divests of 95,458 SF Purdy Brush Building in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Oregon, Western

Purdy, a consumer brand company of Sherwin-Williams, utilizes the Purdy Brush Building in Portland as its global headquarters and primary paintbrush manufacturing facility.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Oregon Transfer Co. has completed the disposition of the Purdy Brush Building, located at 13201 N. Lombard St. in Portland’s Rivergate Industrial District. The name of the buyer and acquisition price were not released.

The Purdy Brush Building has served as the global headquarters and primary paintbrush manufacturing facility of Purdy, a consumer brand company of Sherwin-Williams, since 1985. Originally built in 1980 on a 9.5-acre site, the property features 95,468 square feet, 192 parking spaces, yard storage and two acres of excess land.

Paige Morgan and Charles Safley of CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.