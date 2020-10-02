REBusinessOnline

Oregon Transfer Co. Divests of 95,458 SF Purdy Brush Building in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Oregon, Western

Purdy-Brush-Building-Portland-OR

Purdy, a consumer brand company of Sherwin-Williams, utilizes the Purdy Brush Building in Portland as its global headquarters and primary paintbrush manufacturing facility.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Oregon Transfer Co. has completed the disposition of the Purdy Brush Building, located at 13201 N. Lombard St. in Portland’s Rivergate Industrial District. The name of the buyer and acquisition price were not released.

The Purdy Brush Building has served as the global headquarters and primary paintbrush manufacturing facility of Purdy, a consumer brand company of Sherwin-Williams, since 1985. Originally built in 1980 on a 9.5-acre site, the property features 95,468 square feet, 192 parking spaces, yard storage and two acres of excess land.

Paige Morgan and Charles Safley of CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  