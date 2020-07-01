REBusinessOnline

O’Reilly Auto Parts Signs 36,823 SF Retail Lease in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — O’Reilly Auto Parts has signed a 36,823-square-foot retail lease at Mercado 6 Marketplace, a shopping center located at 7355 Highway 6 S. in Houston. Taki Dallis and Joaquin Orozco of RESOLUT Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Ford Jones of Independence Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

