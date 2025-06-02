Organogenesis Signs 123,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Smithfield, Rhode Island

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a provider of regenerative medicines, has signed a 123,000-square-foot life sciences lease in Smithfield, a northwestern suburb of Providence. Organogenesis will occupy the entirety of the biomanufacturing facility at 100 Technology Way. Robert Coughlin and Bobby Jangro of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mark Winters and Tyler McGrail of Newmark represented the landlord, The Davis Cos., which bought the property in February 2023.